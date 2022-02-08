Pusha T Releases ‘Diet Coke’ After Collaborating With Ye: Stream It Now

Pusha T photographed on Aug. 15, 2017 at The VNYL in New York.

Pusha T‘s new song “Diet Coke,” produced by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and 88-Keys, is out now.

The track, which dropped at midnight Tuesday (Feb. 8), comes after Pusha T and his manager Steven Victor teased it early Monday.

Victor began the song’s rollout by sharing a clip from the black-and-white music video with no caption. In the snippet, Pusha is seen rapping as Ye grooves to the beat in the background. “Imaginary players ain’t been coached right/ Master recipes under stove lights/ The number on this jersey is the quote price/ You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right?/ Everybody get it off the boat, right?”

The song’s lyrics, which were released before the tune, continue, “But only I can really have a snow fight/ Detroit n—a challenge, what’s your dope like?/ If your Benz bigger, step it up to Ghost life/ Missy was our only misdemeanor/ My tunnel vision’s better under stove lights/ You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right?/ My records compensated so we don’t strike.”

Last month, Pusha T teased what appears to be a new deal with Def Jam Recordings. He shared a photo of his signature on a contract and captioned the post, “Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS. Thanx ‘Yezos…’ @kanyewest.”

Push’s most recent album, Daytona, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart in June 2018. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop, Top Current Album Sales and Top Albums Sales charts.

Stream “Diet Coke” below: