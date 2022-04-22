Pusha T Links Up With The Roots for ‘Dreamin of the Past’ Performance on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

On Thursday night’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Pusha T delivered an excellent performance of his new track “Dreamin of the Past” from It’s Almost Dry, his latest album, which premiered first thing Friday (April 22).

Pusha was supported by the show’s house band The Roots, while the album version of the song features Ye (formerly Kanye West), who could be heard in parts on the recorded track.

After his smooth performance, the hitmaker said, “It’s Almost Dry, out now. Rap album of the year.” With his closing remarks, Pusha appeared to be manifesting a future Grammy win for his work.

On Friday, the multiplatinum artist will appear on the new live radio app Amp to play music from It’s Almost Dry with fans alongside his longtime manager, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide and music executive, Steven Victor. Viewers in the U.S. can download Amp in limited-access beta for iOS here, and use the code PUSHAT to follow. The segment is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the opportunity to call in for a chance to speak with the Pusha live.

Pusha and Victor appear on the current cover of Billboard magazine for The Managers Issue, in which Push, Nigo and other artists discuss why trust Victor’s vision. “I’ve never seen anybody put pieces together like this,” Pusha says of Victor in the cover story. “He’s going to drive you nuts with the process, but he knows exactly what he’s doing and who needs to be involved. It is another level of finding information to use to the benefit of all of us, really.”

Watch Pusha’s “Dreamin of the Past” performance below: