Pusha T Talks Pepsi Dig In Day, Clipse Reunion & New Album: ‘Being Recognized Is Always a Good Thing’

Pusha T is a global force. The veteran rapper is currently touring It’s Almost Dry, his acclaimed Billboard 200-topping fourth solo studio album, in venues across Europe, from Norway to the U.K. While his singular brand of coke rap has carried him to worldwide success, the heart of Pusha T’s music and aesthetic finds its anchor in the place he calls home: Virginia.

The “Neck & Wrist” rapper is headed back to the DMV on August 19 to perform for fans at the first-ever free Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party in Washington D.C. at the Sandlot Anacostia. With a focus on celebrating and spotlighting local Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party attendees can expect to enjoy free food, fun and music performances from a lineup of talented musicians, including Alex Vaughn, Black Alley, DJ Five9 and DJ Money.

Supporting Black businesses and Black art is nothing new for Pusha T. In February 2020, he launched his own record label, Heir Wave Media Group, focused on signing and developing artists from the Virginia area. Last year, he publicly cut ties with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music due to the “Black Skinhead” rapper’s controversial appearance on an InfoWars episode and subsequent antisemitic remarks. Currently on a 50/50 deal with Def Jam and Heir Wave Media Group for his solo musical endeavors, Pusha T remains steadfast in his prioritization and elevation of Black people and Black art as his global profile continues to soar, even in the face of recent jabs from Drake on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown.”

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Pusha T has enjoyed another banner year. In April, he performed a fiery 17-song set at Coachella, which followed a heated back-and-forth with “We Fly High” rapper Jim Jones regarding Push’s placement on Billboard and Vibe’s Greatest Rappers of All Time ranking. Later this month, Push is set to reunite with his brother, No Malice, for Clipse’s first New York show in over a decade. The performance, which will take place during Genius’ all-day IQ/BBQ, marks Clipse’s second reunion show of the year following their appearance at Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival earlier this year.

Billboard got a chance to catch up with Pusha-T and talk about the significance of Pepsi Dig In Day, the variety of Hip-Hop 50 celebrations, Clipse’s upcoming reunion performance, and his new album.

How’s life for you on the road right now?

Really good! Pretty hectic, pretty tedious. This first week was about six shows in seven days, and going from Europe to the US, so this is a hell of a way to start off a tour. But that’s what we’re here for!

Why is it important for you to be involved in an event like Pepsi Dig In Day?

I feel like Pepsi Dig In Day speaks to bringing the community together for music and the celebration of black-owned businesses in the DMV area. The DMV has so many different places and black-owned businesses to highlight in the restaurant space. It’s just a good time. It’s a good time for everybody.

Recently we’ve seen a lot of big pushes and initiatives in support of Black-owned businesses across the country, especially since 2020. Why did you choose to partner with Pepsi for this one, and what made you believe in this particular endeavor?

I’m always in the area — I’ve actually moved to the area permanently [laughs] and I’m renovating a house there. For me, I feel like this particular [event] is very special, because I frequent The Sandlot, which is where it’s being held. The Sandlot, for those who don’t know — it’s a historic neighborhood in D.C., where they’ve built out this area where people just have parties and DJs, and it’s always a really good, cool time. It’s where all the cool kids, the creatives, businessmen congregate for many events that I’ve been to. Once I heard about it, it was a no-brainer for me.

What are some of your favorite Black-owned spots in the DMV area?

I would start with some of the first ones that ever frequented, Maketto and KitchenCray. My guy, J.R. [James Robinson] with KitchenCray, and my guy, Keem [Hughley] with Maketto and Bronze, he has two restaurants. (Ed. note: Hughley is the director of sales at Maketto, which is owned by chef Erik Bruner-Yang.) They have a whole food truck culture out there as well. Jerk@Nite is really good, and Horace and Dickies, man, the fried whiting/fried shrimp/seafood swag.

What’s your go-to meal when you’re back home, whether it’s home-cooked or a plate you can get at one of those spots?

I’m going to have to say the jerk wings, rice and peas, and the mac and cheese. It’s a must. You can’t have it every day. It is 1000% something you should not have every day, if you’re being super health-conscious like I am at the moment [laughs], but it’s something that I have to have.

This year, Pepsi Dig In Day happens to coincide with a bunch of Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. How have you felt about the various celebrations so far and do you think that you’ve been included and honored in the way that you deserve?

I’ve been a part of a couple [Hip-Hop 50 celebrations], and I feel like I’ve been included. It’s been super-inclusive to all the subgenres of hip-hop, it’s been great to see. I think that, more importantly, this is a milestone for hip hop, and for people to recognize that hip-hop is really here to stay. You think about all the times that hip-hop wasn’t even included — whether it was award shows, or all of the fighting and political stress that was surrounding hip-hop at one time. To see that we’ve been here 50 years, man, it’s amazing.

What’s it been like touring Europe during Hip-Hop 50?

This is the second part of my Europe tour this year. I had to break it up, because I started working on music. It’s been great to be in Paris and be in London and watch the fans go crazy. The fans are super excited. For me, it’s always good, because I get to see the range of my fanbase — and it’s like, “Man, I’m seeing from 15 to 50!” That’s a blessing. It’s always been amazing to me just to be overseas across the waters and be able to touch the people that really show me support, and have shown me support for all these years.

Clipse is coming back with their first NYC show in over a decade in a couple of weeks. Talk to me about that. Do you guys have anything special planned? How does it feel to be returning to the birthplace of hip-hop for such a momentous occasion?

It’s really good just to be able to come to the birthplace of hip-hop and perform again. Being included in the hip-hop celebration by Genius, it’s awesome that we’re looked at and in such a regard — and I’m talking about Clipse — we’re just looked at for our lyricism, we’re being looked at for what we brought to the genre of street rap, and just being recognized is always a good thing. I mean being onstage with my brother is second to none.

Obviously, rap is a very regional art form, and your hometown and roots have an outsized influence on your music. Now that you’re back for such an uplifting event, do you anticipate that influencing your upcoming music at all? What can you tell us about your upcoming album, which you’ve described as “a special project?”

I personally feel like my music has always been representative of the region that I’m from, meaning that whole Virginia area and the DMV as a whole. The term “DMV” is very territorial to people. I’m from Virginia, 757 area code, which is Southeast Virginia State. You know, when they say “DMV,” it’s usually representative of Northern Virginia and D.C. proper. Me being on the outskirts and having the success that we’ve had, it’s always been like a second home to us, and we’ve always loved and supported the area in any way that we could. I love to come back and give that energy back. I think that we’ll really show the world all the aspects of the DMV.



