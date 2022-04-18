Here’s When Pusha T Is Dropping His New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T just announced his new album’s release date, and don’t worry: You won’t need to wait too long for it.

It’s Almost Dry, the rapper’s fourth studio album, is slated to drop Friday. Pusha T announced It’s Almost Dry earlier this month without sharing a release date. According to a press release, the follow-up to 2018’s Daytona was produced entirely by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The album will feature “Neck & Wrist,” his recent collaboration with Jay-Z, as well as the single “Diet Coke.”

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” the 44-year-old rapper shared. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work,” he added.

Explore Explore Pusha T See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Pusha T will also be going on tour to support his new record. The It’s Almost Dry Tour kicks off May 29 in Seattle and stops in cities across the U.S. through June.

Check out the tour dates below.

May 29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

June 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

June 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

June 5 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

June 7 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

June 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

June 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

June 16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

June 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts