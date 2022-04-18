Here’s When Pusha T Is Dropping His New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T just announced his new album’s release date, and don’t worry: You won’t need to wait too long for it.
It’s Almost Dry, the rapper’s fourth studio album, is slated to drop Friday. Pusha T announced It’s Almost Dry earlier this month without sharing a release date. According to a press release, the follow-up to 2018’s Daytona was produced entirely by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The album will feature “Neck & Wrist,” his recent collaboration with Jay-Z, as well as the single “Diet Coke.”
“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” the 44-year-old rapper shared. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work,” he added.
Pusha T will also be going on tour to support his new record. The It’s Almost Dry Tour kicks off May 29 in Seattle and stops in cities across the U.S. through June.
Check out the tour dates below.
May 29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
June 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
June 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft
June 5 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
June 7 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
June 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
June 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
June 16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
June 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts