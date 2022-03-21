Pusha T Disses McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish in New Track for Arby’s: ‘Grab Some Popcorn’ and Listen

Shots fired! Pusha T unveiled a new diss track for Arby’s on Monday (March 21), and he’s taking aim at McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.
“I’m the reason the whole world love it and now I gotta crush it/ Filet-O-Fish is — and you should be disgusted/ How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it/ A half slice of cheese Mickey D’s on a budget?” the rapper spits over a crashing beat before singing the praises of Arby’s new Spicy Fish Sandwich.
The fast-food chain hyped up their collab with the star on Twitter following its release. “If you think the new Arby’s x @PUSHA_T diss track is too hot, maybe you’re not quite ready for our new Spicy Fish Sandwich either,” the company warned.
Meanwhile, Pusha also shared the lyric video for the song on his own social feeds, writing, “Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway.”
For now, it appears McDonald’s has yet to take its rival’s … err … bait, choosing instead to flood its own socials with the upcoming drop of its fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce, which returns to the U.S. for a limited time beginning March 31. (Billboard has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.)
“Spicy Fish Diss Track” isn’ the only food-related single Pusha T’s been cooking up lately, either. The diss track follows the February release of his new song “Diet Coke,” which was produced by Ye and 88-Keys. The artist formerly known as Kanye West also made an appearance in the track’s black-and-white music video directed by Omar Jones.
Watch the lyric video for “Spicy Fish Diss Track” and check out Pusha and Arby’s posts about the song below.
If you think the new Arby’s x @PUSHA_T diss track is too hot, maybe you’re not quite ready for our new Spicy Fish Sandwich either. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack pic.twitter.com/ChVz8BUa5u
