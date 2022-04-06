Pusha T & Jay-Z Release New Pharrell-Produced Collab ‘Neck and Wrist’: Listen

Pusha T at the 070 Shake 'Glitter' release event in New York City on March 26, 2018.

Pusha T and Jay-Z released their all-new single “Neck and Wrist” first thing Wednesday (April 5).

Teasing the song by quoting what appears to be a lyric by Jay-Z, Pusha T wrote on Instagram and Twitter, “‘We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…’ – Hov.”

The track, produced by Pharrell, comes less than a week after Pusha T shared an Instagram photo posing with the hitmaker. “You ain’t got emeralds greener, you ain’t got Richard to sleeve ya… and I got a Rolls that’s in the grove that I ain’t drove, sh– I don’t know the reason,” he captioned the post.

“Neck and Wrist” also comes just days after the Friday release of Pusha T’s new EP, G.O.O.D. — a 25-minute, five-track project complete with features by 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Kanye West, Chief Keef, Jadakiss and Ghostface Killah.

Pusha T has released a slew of back-to-back records and EPs this year, including a second Friday EP titled Push and P. The work is six tracks with special appearances by Ab-Liva, Pharrell, Kash Doll and Clipse.

Pusha T made another double EP release last month, dropping both Rap’s Villain and Rags to Riches on March 25. His five-track Rap’s Villain premiered with no listed features. Meanwhile, Rags to Riches features Rick Ross, Lauryn Hill, Future Jeezy and Kevin Cossom.

Also in March, Pusha T and Nigo released their collaborative tune “Hear Me Clearly.”

Pusha T and Jay-Z’s new “Neck and Wrist” comes nearly six years after the duo’s June 2016 collaboration “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Listen to “Neck and Wrist” below: