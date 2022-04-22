Pusha T Releases New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’: Stream It Now

Pusha T photographed on Aug. 15, 2017 at The VNYL in New York.

Pusha T’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, officially arrived on Friday at midnight ET.

Stacked with collaborations alongside Ye, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Pharrell and more, the album is complete with 12 tracks.

It’s Almost Dry was produced by hip-hop veterans Pharrell Williams and Kanye West and features previously dropped fan-favorites “Neck & Wrist” and “Diet Coke.” It comes four years after the release of Pusha T’s third studio album, Daytona (2018).

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” Pusha T told Charlamagne Tha God. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

Chatting further with Charlamagne, Pusha explained his collaboration with Jay-Z. “I reach out to him when I feel like there’s absolutely nothing else great I can say on this record, and the only person who can give the record an uptick is somebody who I can’t say what they can say. I can’t speak what Hov speaks. I’m not there.”

On Thursday, just one day ahead of the new album’s release, Pusha T tweeted, “Less than 12 hours till…u [sic] ready? #ItsAlmostDry.”

The hitmaker also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Pusha’s last album, Daytona, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2018 and charted for seven weeks.

Stream Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry below: