Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music

Pusha T seems to be cutting all ties with Kanye West.

The Virginia rapper revealed in an interview with XXL, published on Monday (Dec. 19), that he is no longer president of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music Inc. imprint with Def Jam. Pusha had served in the leadership role since 2015.

“At the end of the day, s— is being said today that’s beyond disappointing,” Pusha said of Ye’s ongoing antisemitic remarks. The former Clipse rapper — who worked with Ye on his 2022 album, It’s Almost Dry, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — told XXL that he will continue releasing music through Def Jam and his own label.

This isn’t the first time Pusha has spoken out against Ye, who has been spreading hate speech against Jewish people on social media and during interviews in recent months. “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Pusha told the Los Angeles Times in late November. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing.”

After receiving backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in early October at Paris Fashion Week, Ye tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Oct. 16. This began a string of hate-speech-filled interviews, which reached an even more disturbing level when he appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and said “I see good things about Hitler,” among other hateful rhetoric.

Pusha, whose history with Ye dates back to 2010, told XXL that he and his former collaborator are no longer on speaking terms.

“If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down,” the rapper said. “And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”