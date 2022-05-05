Pusha T Credits Kanye West for This ‘Genius’ Decision on ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Lead Single ‘Diet Coke’

Kanye West and Pusha T at Industria Superstudio in New York City.

Pusha T is giving Kanye West major props.

After the release of his first Billboard 200 No. 1 album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha credits Ye for advising him to sample Fat Joe in the LP’s lead single “Diet Coke.”

During his recent appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s hit podcast Drink Champs, Pusha T explained how the song came about.

“The record was done and Ye was like, ‘Nah, you gotta put Joe Crack on the front of that though. You gotta start like that,'” Pusha T said. “That, to me, is where Ye’s genius comes from. His instincts — he’s fast.”

King Push expounded, “Whenever he’s in the moment musically and his instincts click in, you’re definitely going to get a gem.”

Fat Joe shared the segment from the interview via Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Have a blessed day @drinkchamps.”

In the opening to “Diet Coke,” Fat Joe is heard saying, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price” — a quote that’s gone viral via social media memes and GIFs.

It’s Almost Dry marks Pusha’s fifth release to appear on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It comes nearly four years after the 2018 release of his third studio album Daytona, which debuted at No. 3. Previously, Pusha T’s highest placement was with his debut studio album My Name Is My Name, which debuted at No. 4 in 2013.