Pusha T Takes Hilarious Aim at McRib on Latest Arby’s Diss Track ‘Rib Roast’: Listen

Pusha T teamed up with Arby’s to drop yet another diss track on Tuesday (Sept. 27), this time blasting McDonald’s McRib in favor of Arby’s Real Country Style Rib Sandwich.

With an accompanying video starring professional bull rider Ezekial “Blue” Mitchell, “Rib Roast” finds the rapper delivering mic drop after mic drop on the outlaw country-style track as he vaults Arby’s new sandwich over its competition from the Golden Arches.

“McDonald’s, what you sellin’?/ Mystery meat?/ Hop up and go away/ What does history teach?/ Mickey D’s McRib/ You ain’t it in the streets/ The Real Country Style Rib Sandwich here to compete,” he raps, later adding, “We comin’ straight out the smokehouse/ McRib, you just look like a clown/ And that’s with no doubt/ This is a paid advertisement by Arby’s,” the rapper spits, before the song is punctuated by the scream of a hawk.

“Rib Roast” follows Pusha’s collab with the fast food chain from earlier this year in support of their Spicy Fish Sandwich, and even arrives with a corresponding merch drop containing an Arby’s-branded work jacket, bandana, bolo tie, trucker-style “cowboy” hat and more. (In the video, Mitchell can be seen wearing a number of the cheeky pieces of Western wear, including a t-shirt branded with the words “Pusha T eats Arby’s and I eat Arby’s.”)

In between dropping fast food diss tracks, the “Diet Coke” rapper earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to May’s It’s Almost Dry and also joined forces with Calvin Harris and Pharrell on “Day One” off the former’s latest LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

Watch the music video for Pusha T’s “Rib Roast” below.