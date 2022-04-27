Pusha T Dines in Style for ‘Call My Bluff’ Music Video

Pusha T unveiled a brand new music video for “Call My Bluff” on Wednesday (April 27), and the clip finds the rapper living a mysterious yet luxurious life.

In the Omar Jones and Onda-directed video, Pusha is seen enjoying an impressive, candlelit dinner among dozens of guests, enjoying high-end courses with a side of red wine. Scenes are weaved in the video of the rapper delivering his verses in the backseat of a car, eating steak in a plastic-wrapped room and watching as two hitmen drag a body off the street and into a river.

The Pharrell Williams-produced “Call My Bluff” is included on Pusha T’s freshly released album, It’s Almost Dry, which also features Kanye West as a producer. Stacked with star-studded collaborations alongside Ye, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Pharrell and more, the album is complete with 12 tracks. It comes four years after the release of Pusha T’s third studio album, 2018’s Daytona.

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” Pusha T recently told Charlamagne Tha God of the album. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

Watch the “Call My Bluff” video below.