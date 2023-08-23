×
Ice-T & Public Enemy to Headline Free National Celebration of Hip-Hop Concert

Kurtis Blow, Kid 'n Play and Roxanne Shanté are also among performers for the October event in D.C.

Ice-T
Ice-T performs at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Add another entry to the list of events saluting hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Rap legends Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop. The free concert and cultural event will take place in Washington, D.C. — at West Potomac Park on the National Mall — on Oct. 6-7.

Among the two-day event’s highlights will be DJ Hurricane’s Beastie Boys tribute set with special guests. Also joining the aforementioned headliners will be performers Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo, Gumbo and Donald D.

Additional artists will be announced soon. Rounding out the celebration will be various activities including guest speakers, comedians and public figures, as well as interactive events and exhibits.

The National Celebration of Hip-Hop is presented by executive producers Nathan Parienti and Lauren Bissell of Chasing Live. They’re working collaboration with producer Mickey Bentson’s The Art of Rap, which features Ice-T.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America’s capitol with a free event for everyone,” said Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav in a statement. “I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing.”

Added fellow Public Enemy member Chuck D, “Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre. It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Noted Ice-T, “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic hip-hop for the 50th celebration!”

VIP pay and travel packages will be available for purchase. And sign-up for free general admission begins Wednesday (Aug. 23). More information can be found on the event’s website.

