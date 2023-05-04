Unreleased Prince Music to Feature at Paisley Park’s ‘Celebration 2023’

The annual Celebration gathering at Prince‘s Paisley Park is back this year with the promise of another trove of unreleased music from the late rock icon’s vault. The party will take place from June 8-11 and a release announcing the lineup promises appearances and conversations with Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Chaka Khan, as well as DJ D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh and performances from Minnesota gospel groups Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles.

Also on tap for the event are Mint Condition’s Stokley, DJ Rashina, members of Prince’s NPG band, his backup singer and solo artist Shelby J and the Minneapolis youth choir Known MPLS. The gathering at the “Purple Rain” star’s iconic studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota will also include a Prince Legacy Tribute show honoring one of the New Power Generation’s founding members, Rosie Gaines.

But perhaps the high point for any Prince fanatic is the annual opportunity to get exclusive access to the singer’s vault of unreleased recordings and live tapes, with attendees, as usual, split into two groups, “Diamond” and “Pearl,” for their intimate tours of the 65,000 square foot complex.

At press time organizers had not revealed which recordings would be pulled from the legendarily packed vault, but they did say that this year’s theme is tied to the number 7, which was very significant to the singer, who was born on June 7, 1958. He frequently referenced the number, including on the song “7” from his 1992 Love Symbol album.

“This year marks 7 years of uplifting Prince’s legacy and carefully preserving his prolific artistic output and his creative sanctuary,” read a statement. “At Celebration 2023, guests will take a deep dive into understanding the cultural significance of 7 and how it has been reflected throughout history. Click here for more information on tickets.