Post Malone Sweetly Wishes Super Fan a Happy 21st Birthday: ‘Have Fun, But Not Too Much Fun’

Post Malone is never shy about hoisting a toast with a fan, but he recently tipped one back for the sweetest reason. According to TMZ, Posty was grabbing a few at a Beverly Hills restaurant when Nicole Schumacher said she and her son Andrew ran into him during Andrew’s 21st birthday celebration.

Andrew, a strict rule follower, had reportedly been waiting for his actual birthday to take a first sip. Then, when the table next to the Schumacher’s sent Posty a bottle of sake, the rapper came over to thank the group and as he was making his way back to his table Nicole mentioned that her son was a superfan and asked if Malone could say hello.

In a video posted on the site, Posty takes a shot and then shakes Andrew’s hand and introduces himself. “My name’s Austin, nice to meet you,” he says, before thanking the family for inviting him over and giving Nichole a sweet hug while big-upping moms. After she explained that it was Andrew’s big b-day and that he was drinking his first beer, Posty asked what break-the-seal brew Andrew picked.

“What kind of beer did you get? That’s a tough choice,” Malone laughed, adding, “not for me!” When Nicole mentioned that Andrew knows all Posty’s songs, the “One Right Now” MC humbly thanked him for listening. “That’s so sweet,” he said as Andrew warned that he might “cry a little bit” as they shook hands again. “Have fun!” Malone said. “But not too much fun.” (Watch the video here.)

In other Posty good deeds news, Utah’s ABC4 reported that Malone donated a signed electric guitar to help abused children in his home state. The Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted out a pic of the signed cream-colored Fender Squier, writing, “CHPD is helping the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office raise money for Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids. Post Malone donated this signed Fender Squire guitar to help raise money.”

The proceeds from the auction of the guitar will be donated to the nonprofit Camp Hope Utah, which mentors children and teens impacted by domestic violence and trauma.

