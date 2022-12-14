Post Malone’s ‘White Iverson’ Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Post Malone has secured one more achievement before the end of the year. The rapper’s video for “White Iverson” has officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the platform announced on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The Van Alpert-directed visual sees Malone singing the sultry rap track in the middle of the desert. The other major character in the video is the flashy white Rolls Royce Ghost EWB, which does several doughnuts around the sparse and dusty terrain. At various points, Malone is joined by a friend who rides atop a Mercedes Benz G Class — also in white — throughout the expansive desert.

The video is the fourth in Malone’s catalogue to hit the billion views mark. “Rockstar” entered the billion views club in June 2022; “Sunflower” with Swae Lee (1.9 billion) and “Congratulations” featuring Quavo (1.4 billion) were the other videos to previously enter YouTube’s billion views club.

“White Iverson” — the debut and lead single from Malone’s first studio album, Stoney — served as his 2015 breakout hit. The song spent 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, where it made its debut in September of 2015, and peaked at No. 14 on the all genre chart in January 2016. The tune enjoyed further success on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, peaking at No. 5 and and spending a total of 26 weeks on the tally. The track was originally released through Malone’s SoundCloud, also in 2015.

Revisit Malone’s “White Iverson” video above.