Post Malone’s New Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

It’s been almost three years, but Post Malone‘s fourth studio album is finally here. The rapper dropped Twelve Carat Toothache, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, on Friday (June 3).

The album contains a total of 14 tracks and a host of features. The set is led by singles “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, and “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch. Doja Cat appears in “I Like You (A Happier Song), while Gunna steps up to the plate on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song).” The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes also have a guest spots on the album, lending their talents to “Wasting Angels” and “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” respectively.

Malone previously shed light on the deeper themes that will be highlighted on Twelve Carat Toothache in a May 12 interview Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It’s the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there’s a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it,” he shared. “But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, ‘Here’s the life that we live, but there’s always something going on in the background.’”

Speaking with Lowe on June 2 ahead of the album’s release, Malone said the album is his “favorite” body of work to date. “We had enough time to work on it, that’s for sure,” he said. “At the beginning it was rough. But then I came into what I like to do and who I am and what makes me happy … now I’m happy and I love making music.”

Listen to Twelve Carat Toothache and watch Malone’s new interview with Zane Lowe below.