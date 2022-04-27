Post Malone Shares Long-Awaited Release Date for ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Posty is coming. On Wednesday (April 27), Post Malone spilled the release date at long last for his upcoming studio album Twelve Carat Toothache.

“Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd,” the rapper wrote on social media, punctuating the simple announcement with an anatomical heart emoji. The post on Instagram also features a close-up of the star’s cock-eyed grin, ostensibly showing off some of the 12 carats in question.

The release date for Posty’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is actually a bit further out than his co-manager claimed back in March when he announced the album would be “coming next month” via Instagram. However, fans have been clamoring for the LP ever since the nine-time Grammy nominee (and January Billboard cover star) dropped lead single “One Right Now” with The Weeknd nearly six months ago.

Explore Explore Post Malone See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In our exclusive interview with him inside his Utah home, Malone described the new studio effort — which includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes — as “super raw.” “I think for this record, it’s a life of its own, you know?” he said at the time. “And it has feelings and it has emotion…It serves its purpose as an expression of who I am.”

He also teased the album as “short format” with “less songs, but songs that speak more to life and speak to how I’m feeling at the moment, and the ups and downs and the disarray and, kinda like, the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

In April, Republic Records execs handpicked Malone to lead the roster of the newly revived Mercury Records with artists like James Bay, Lord Huron, Chelsea Cutler and Noah Kahan also rounding out the lineup.

Check out Posty’s Twelve Carat Toothache announcement below.