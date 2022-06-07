Post Malone Unveils 2 New Songs on Deluxe Version of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone isn’t done feeding his fans with new music quite yet.

The rapper took to Reddit on Monday (June 6) to tease that he’ll be dropping two new songs the next day. He shared the same post on Instagram, with snippets of the songs titled “Waiting For Never” and “Hateful.”

On Tuesday (June 7), Post unveiled the entire deluxe edition of his freshly released album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which includes all 14 tracks that originally appeared on the LP, plus “Waiting for Never” and “Hateful.”

Both new tracks take on a relationship gone sour, with the musician belting in the “Waiting for Never” chorus, “I will never look back, you’ll be in thе same place / I keep tellin’ mysеlf if I wanted you to change / I’d be waiting for never, waiting for never.”

In “Hateful,” as the title suggests, Post is done with trying to make love work. “Love is f—in’ hateful, hateful / Why is it you want me dead?” he declares in the chorus.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of the album’s release, Malone said the album is his “favorite” body of work to date. “We had enough time to work on it, that’s for sure,” he said. “At the beginning it was rough. But then I came into what I like to do and who I am and what makes me happy … now I’m happy and I love making music.”

Listen to the full deluxe edition of Twelve Carat Toothache below.