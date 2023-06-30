Post Malone Set to Tour Australia For a Second Time In 2023

Post Malone’s fans Down Under will get a second chance to see the “Rockstar” rapper in concert this year.
Announced Friday (June 30), Posty will play three east coast dates when his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying world tour visits Australia later in 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, Malone’s jaunt will visit Brisbane Showgrounds on Nov. 23, The Domain Sydney on Nov. 29 and Melbourne Showgrounds on Nov. 30.
Those newly-announced open-air dates are an encore run. Malone played six concerts in January and February of this year, as the opening act for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian stadium tour; Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accord Stadium and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium were on that itinerary, also produced by Live Nation.
The Australia swing is part of an extensive tour, which includes 26 dates across North America, starting Saturday, July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, and includes stops in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, and New Zealand.
Expect Posty to play music from his upcoming album, his fifth full-length LP, Austin, due out July 28,
“as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show,” reads a statement from LN.
Austin is the followup to Malone’s 2022 studio effort, Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for his third top 10 appearance. Posty’s previous albums Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both debuted at No. 1 week on the national Australian tally. His hits set The Diamond Collection peaked at No. 16 on the ARIA Chart earlier this year.
The general ticket on sale for the Australia leg starts on Thursday, July 13 at livenation.com.au or postmalone.com.
If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying 2023 Tour Dates:
July 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 6 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario
Sep. 1 – Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Sep. 5 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Sep. 14 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Challenger Hall
Sep. 18 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Sep. 20 – Taipei – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall1
Sep. 23 – Seoul, KR – KINTEX Hall 5
Sep. 25 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena
Sep. 27 – Tokyo, JP – Ariake Arena
Nov. 21 – Auckland, NZ – The Outerfields at Western Springs
Nov. 23 – Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Showgrounds
Nov. 29 – Sydney, AU — The Domain
Nov. 30 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Showgrounds