Post Malone Set to Tour Australia For a Second Time In 2023

Post Malone’s fans Down Under will get a second chance to see the “Rockstar” rapper in concert this year.

Announced Friday (June 30), Posty will play three east coast dates when his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying world tour visits Australia later in 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, Malone’s jaunt will visit Brisbane Showgrounds on Nov. 23, The Domain Sydney on Nov. 29 and Melbourne Showgrounds on Nov. 30.

Those newly-announced open-air dates are an encore run. Malone played six concerts in January and February of this year, as the opening act for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian stadium tour; Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accord Stadium and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium were on that itinerary, also produced by Live Nation.

The Australia swing is part of an extensive tour, which includes 26 dates across North America, starting Saturday, July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, and includes stops in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, and New Zealand.

Expect Posty to play music from his upcoming album, his fifth full-length LP, Austin, due out July 28,

“as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show,” reads a statement from LN.

Austin is the followup to Malone’s 2022 studio effort, Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for his third top 10 appearance. Posty’s previous albums Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both debuted at No. 1 week on the national Australian tally. His hits set The Diamond Collection peaked at No. 16 on the ARIA Chart earlier this year.

The general ticket on sale for the Australia leg starts on Thursday, July 13 at livenation.com.au or postmalone.com.

If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying 2023 Tour Dates:

July 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 6 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario

Sep. 1 – Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Sep. 5 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Sep. 14 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Challenger Hall

Sep. 18 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sep. 20 – Taipei – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall1

Sep. 23 – Seoul, KR – KINTEX Hall 5

Sep. 25 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sep. 27 – Tokyo, JP – Ariake Arena

Nov. 21 – Auckland, NZ – The Outerfields at Western Springs

Nov. 23 – Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Showgrounds

Nov. 29 – Sydney, AU — The Domain

Nov. 30 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Showgrounds