Post Malone Assured Fans He’s Not on Drugs, Just Living His Best Dad Life: ‘My Brain Is in a Super Dope Place’

If you’ve seen pictures of Post Malone lately you may have noticed that the rapper is sporting a slimmer profile these days. That apparently led to some fans fretting that the party-loving MC and new dad may be burning it too hard on the road in Europe on his Twelve Carat Tour.

Posty addressed those concerns in an Instagram post on Friday morning (April 28) from a stop in Antwerp, Belgium in which he posed shirtless alongside a pair of killer snakeskin/camo cowboy boots while staring intently into the camera. “I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he said.

“I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!,” said Malone, who announced the birth of his daughter in June.

Leaning into that new healthy big dad energy, Posty said the good news is that he’s spent some time in the studio lately working on songs for the follow-up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache album. “[I] am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat… my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f–king crushing it.”

Malone got some support from his musical pals, with Cole Bennett commenting, “You’re a special guy Posty” and Billy Strings adding, “Hell yeah!! You’re the raddest dad ever [raising hands emoji] wuuvv yooou.” Orlando Bloom loved the love also, writing, “Gotta love [heart emoji] love and those boot [fire emoji.]”

See Malone’s post below.