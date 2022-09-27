Post Malone Announces Return to Tour After Fall From Stage: ‘See Y’all Tonight’

Post Malone is ready to return to the stage. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), the rapper took to Twitter to assure fans his show in Cleveland was moving ahead as planned.

“Cleveland, I will be singing the F— outta some songs tonight…see y’all tonight,” he tweeted hours before the concert was set to begin at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Posty’s return to tour follows his brief hospitalization after falling through an open trap door on the stage during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis earlier this month. As a result of the “stabbing pain” he was experiencing, the nine-time Grammy nominee was forced to cancel his Sept. 24 show in Boston.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Malone posted an amusing shot of himself flipping off the trap door in question and also explained how the mishap occurred in a brief video shared on Twitter. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he said. “And there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my ass. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

While Posty’s ribs may be bruised, his career continues to blossom, with “I Like You (A Happier Song),” his Twelve Carat Toothache collab with Doja Cat, ascending to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). The achievement marks the fifth career No. 1 on the tally for each of the rappers.

Check out Malone’s excited pre-show tweet below.