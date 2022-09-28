Post Malone Returns to the Stage, Addresses Injury That Stopped Boston Show

Following a health episode earlier in the week, a happier, healthier Post Malone stopped by Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) — and he was ready to play ball.



Coming into the show, question marks hovered over Malone and his status when he was hospitalized with injury.



The “Rockstar” rapper had woken with “stabbing pain” whenever he “breathed or moved,” a lingering effect from falling through an open trap door on the stage during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis earlier in the month.



As a result, he explained on social media, he was forced to cancel his Sept. 24 show in Boston.



Malone apparently showed no ill effects in Ohio.

During a pause in the show, Postie addressed the situation.

“My last show I had to pull out of, unfortunately. Because I really busted ass in the middle of the stage over there,” he said pointing the spot, holding a beer in his free hand. “And I woke up and my ribs were like cracking and f***ing up and I couldn’t really breathe so well,” he explained in a fan-filmed video.

‘But we got a couple of days of rest and they gave me some stuff to help out. So I’m here to f***ing kick some ass.”

He continued, “Thank you for your patience, thank you for your support, thank you for your love.” And with that, he continued ripping through a set that numbered more than two-dozen songs.

.@PostMalone told the audience tonight in Cleveland about his accident and how he’s feeling now. ❤️‍🩹 #TwelveCaratTour pic.twitter.com/66cekFsLkD — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) September 28, 2022

Not only did he bounce back in the Land, Posty paid tribute to the Cavs faithful by donning a Darius Garland replica jersey – a nod to the NBA club’s underrated point guard.



That post Malone concert in Cleveland was some of the craziest shit I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/fxqiAdZ8Qg — BIFF🌸🦥 (@BIFFxYT) September 28, 2022

Post Malone in a Darius Garland Cavs jersey at tonight’s concert in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/eZX2J2uxmc — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 28, 2022

While Posty may be recovering from his bruises, his career remains solid with “I Like You (A Happier Song),” his Twelve Carat Toothache collab with Doja Cat, ascending to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). The achievement marks the fifth career No. 1 on the tally for each of the stars.



His fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its release in June, following two consecutive leaders.

Next stop: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

