Post Malone Was Refused Entry to an Australian Bar Because Of His Tattoos

Post Malone has found out the hard way that facial tattoos don’t always open doors.

During a visit to Australia’s west coast on the weekend, Posty was reportedly denied access to QT Perth’s rooftop bar because his ample ink apparently didn’t meet the venue’s dress standards.

“They turned me away for my tattoos,” the “Rockstar” singer told The West Australian. “I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

The venue’s dress code prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos” – the first two of which Posty has in abundance.

The 5-star QT hotel has since apologized for sending the rap star packing.

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years,” reads a statement issued to Daily Mail Australia.

“However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Malone’s night wasn’t ruined.

After he was rejected, Malone headed to the nearby 18 Knots rooftop bar, and spent his time mingling with fans and even buying them drinks, the newspaper reports.

Malone has been opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their six-date stadium tour of Australia, produced by Live Nation, which wrapped up Sunday (Feb. 12) at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The U.S. rapper’s fourth and latest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart following its release in June 2022. Toothache marked his third top 10 debut in Australia, with his previous albums Hollywood’s Bleeding (from 2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both bowing at No. 1 in the week of release.