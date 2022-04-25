Post Malone Previews Laid-Back, ‘Happy’ Doja Cat Collab: ‘She Is So Incredible’

Post Malone pulled back the curtain on his upcoming album over the weekend in a sneak peek of twelve carat toothache that included snippets of collaborations with Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold.

“I’ll play this one… This one is featuring the most incredible and beautiful and most talented Doja Cat. And she’s incredible and I’m so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her,” Posty said of Doja in an Instagram Story during which he played bits of songs slated to appear on his first album since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

“Girl I like you, I do/ I wanna your friend, go shopping in a Benz/ I like you, I do/ I’ll hit you when I land/ Can You fit me in your plans?/ I like you, I do/ We went over to France and we woke up in Japan/ I like you, I do,” Malone croons in the first verse over a spare beat and dreamy keyboard groove. Posty walked around in the background as the anatomy of a crush song played, smiling as he nodded along to the insistent groove and Doja’s whispery, sing-songy verse.

“Let me know when you’re free/ ‘Cause I’ve been trying to hit it all week,” she raps in a laid-back groove.

In another portion of the chat, Malone said he hoped fans like the collection because, “there’s a lot to it and I really bled my f–king heart and my f–king soul into it and everything into it.”

He also shared another mellow track he dubbed “Cooped Up” with Ricch (“the most incredible man”), in which the Roddy raps, “Got it out the pavement/ Now we getting payment/ Everybody ’round me getting money/ It’s too contagious.” The third collaborative song he shared was “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” which features Pecknold, who Posty said was “the most beautiful f–king vocalist, the most epic f–king guy.”

The more decidedly rock tune, build over an ominous, brooding track appears to chronicle the dimmer side of drinking, as Malone sings about losing teeth, and some of his dignity, while hitting the bottle. “I woke up on the ground/ I guess I should have kept that s–t to myself/ Turns out I’m pretty good at running my mouth/ But not good enough, not good enough/ You know when I go in, it’s lights out,” Posty sings over booming drums.

He also played a bouncy song with the “beautiful soul’ Kid LAROi called “Wasting Angels” about remembering the before (fame) times. “This is like a private plane up on my lane/ This is like the first time I bought a chain/ This is like when I was sane before the fame/ Oh-oh, oh-oh, this life is crazy,” Malone sings on the floaty chorus. Another track previewed during the run was the uptempo pop tune “Wrapped Around Your Finger.”

Posty’s co-manager Dre London announced earlier this month that toothache will drop in May; the album is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd. It’s the followup to 2019’s Bleeding, one of Malone’s two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. The hip-hop star also has four Hot 100 No. 1 hits, three of which placed on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking: “Circles,” “Sunflower” and “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage).

Check out some of the preview clips below.

