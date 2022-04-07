Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug & Gunna to Headline 2022 Summer Smash Festival

Lyrical Lemonade has announced this year’s Summer Smash Festival lineup. The event will be headlined by Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Gunna. The three-day festival is scheduled to take place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, in Chicago. The annual festival attracted 90,000 attendees last year, and it’s returning with a star-studded lineup, boasting some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Supporting the headliners are acts across many hip-hop subgenres. Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Oliver Tree, 2 Chainz and Shoreline Mafia’s OhGeesy are among the first-time performers, and Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tecca and $not will return to the Summer Smash stage. The festival will also feature the Chicago debut of rapper Yeat.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date. It’s been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years,” Berto Solorio, director of the festival, said in a statement. “Our team is always striving to improve and elevate the festival experience, so we can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store this summer including bigger music acts performing on bigger stages, plus more food trucks, improved amenities, and more art installations than ever before. We’ve leveled up the entire experience.”

Young Thug and Gunna were nominated at the Grammys for album of the year, respectively for their contribution to Kanye West’s Donda and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. The Billboard cover stars will be giving their first full-set collaborative performance on the first day of the festival.

The three-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now. Tickets are available on the Summer Smash website.

See the full lineup below: