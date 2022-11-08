Post Malone Officiates Fan Wedding at Seattle Show: ‘In the Eyes of Space, I Declare These Two Lawfully Wedded’

Post Malone is seriously stacking up the side hustles. After helping a couple with their gender reveal during a Tulsa tour stop on his Twelve Carat Tour last month, Posty was at it again over the weekend when he stepped in to officiate an onstage wedding during a Saturday tour stop in Seattle.

Couple Jana and Randy’s friend Heidi Lavon posted video of the blessed event that appeared to take place near the end of the show, with the couple nervously exchanging vows and then Malone pronouncing them universal partners in his own unique way: “You may kiss your partner right now… In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded,” the rapper enthused while raising the newlyweds’ hands in triumph as audience members howled in the background.

“Dude, I am shook, Post Malone married my best friends yesterday,” Lavon said in a TikTok video that featured footage of the on-stage nuptials. “But it doesn’t end there,” Lavon added in her clip. “We need everybody’s help to see if we could get Posty to come to the wedding in March.”

During a meet-and-green last month, Malone helped a couple with the gender reveal for their baby after they asked him to open an envelope taped to one of his posters. “You want me to just tell you?” Post asked them, before confirming, “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it?” He then opened the envelope and his jaw dropped as he excitedly help up a piece of paper that read “It’s a girl!”

“You’re going to be a girl dad!” the star — who welcomed his first child, a daughter, earlier this year –sweetly told the father-to-be. Malone will wrap up the North American swing of his Twelve Carat Tour in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 16 before heading overseas in December for a run of shows in the Middle East.

Check out images from the wedding below.