Post Malone’s New Album ‘Coming Next Month’

Post Malone performs during Governors Ball 2021 at Citi Field on September 26, 2021 in New York City.

Is Posty about to deliver his new album? Apparently so.

There’s no secret about the title or even the length of Post Malone’s forthcoming studio LP, twelve carat toothache, which, as Billboard reported earlier in the year, will close-in at around 45 minutes, the hip-hop star’s shortest album to date.

The release date, however, has stayed a tightly kept secret. The secret is (mostly) out, with Posty’s co-manager Dre London announced it’ll drop in May.

London slipped in the big news by way of a motivational Instagram post, captioning a pickup game of tennis. “Post Malone album coming next month!,” he writes.

Twelve carat toothache is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd.

It’s the followup to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, one of Malone’s two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. The hip-hop star also has four Hot 100 No. 1 hits, three of which placed on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking: “Circles,” “Sunflower” and “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage).

Speaking with Billboard from his sprawling estate in Utah, Post says the new songs “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Posty will get several chances to road test his new music in the months ahead. He’s booked to play the Miami Grand Prix on May 6, and Chicago’s Summer Smash Festival on June 17, followed by a run of tour dates in the U.K. and northern Europe.