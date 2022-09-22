Post Malone Drops Four-Letter, One-Finger Salute to Stage Hole That Racked His Ribs

Post Malone doesn’t hold grudges. Well, maybe just one little one. Days after taking a nasty spill during a show in St. Louis on Saturday (Sept. 17) when he accidentally fell into an open trap door on the stage while performing his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Circles,” Malone made it clear that he is over it with a middle-finger salute to the void.

“F U Hole,” Posty, 26, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 21) alongside a performance picture in which he’s flipping the bird at the stage shaft. The slip came amidst a show on Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour and afterwards Malone explained to fans what went wrong.

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he said in a short video on Twitter. “And there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my ass. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

The singer added that he was taken to the hospital and given a clean bill of health, with manager Dre London later revealing that, luckily, the rapper didn’t break anything, bud did suffer bruised ribs. “They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said. Malone was strutting down an extended ramp when he accidentally stepped into an uncovered hole that was used to lower his guitar in the incident. After crashing hard onto the stage floor, he clutched his ribcage in immense pain before calling for medical assistance. After leaving the stage for about 15 minutes, the singer returned and thanked the audience for their patience.

And, trooper that he is, Malone has carried on with the tour, which is slated to hit TD Garden in Boston on Friday (Sept. 23) for the first gig of a two-night stand.

