Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rolls out 2nd Merch Capsule, Featuring Dog Toys, Wine Glasses

Just in time for Black Friday, Post Malone‘s Maison No. 9 Rosé line has dropped its second merch capsule, and in keeping with Posty’s mellow vibe it’s full of super-chill gifts for the pink drink lover in your life. The offerings include a crewneck sweatshirt with the rose-wrapped-around-a-sword logo, a set of two stemless wine glasses, a t-shirt with a pic of Post enjoying a refreshing glass in a vineyard, a logo hoodie, a sword pin, as well as beanies, socks, a scarf and a $20 dog toy shaped like a Maison bottle.

It’s a busy holiday season for Malone, who is also climbing the charts thanks to his new collab with The Weeknd on their joint track “One Right Now.” The pair dropped the blood-drenched video for the song last week, which kicks off with The Weeknd casually walking into a building before opening fire on a series of men to get revenge on his cheating ex-girlfriend. “Said you love me, but I don’t care/ That I broke my hand on the same wall/ That you told me that he f—-d you on,” he sings on the chorus.

Posty gets in on the action was well, shooting up several Weeknd doppelgangers until he meets his arch nemesis face-to-face. The song zoomed in to the No. 5 position on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart for the list dated Nov. 20, coming in with 17.3 million streams.

Check out the merch drop below.