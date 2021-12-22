Post Malone Teams Up With ‘Magic: The Gathering’ For Return of ‘Friday Night Magic’ Series

Post Malone is gearing up to make your Friday nights magical in 2022. The “Circles” rapper has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast for a reboot of the “Friday Night Magic” global play program for the popular strategic trading card game Magic: The Gathering.

“Back at it with @Wizards_Magic 🙂 It’s about to get wild,” Posty tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone,” said Nathan Stewart, Head of Franchise Marketing for Wizards of the Coast in a statement. “As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

In an accompanying statement, Malone, 26, said, “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true. We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Friday Night Magic is described as a global play program featuring millions of players gathering to play the tabletop fantasy card game in more than 8,000 stores worldwide every week.

The partnership is just the latest brand extension deal for Malone, who dropped the second merch capsule for his Maison No. 9 Rosé in time for this year’s Black Friday, covered Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 single “Only Wanna Be With You” to help celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary earlier this year, and released his fifth collab with Crocs last December.

In July, Malone dropped “Motley Crew,” the first new track he’s released since his 2019 Hollywood’s Bleeding album.

See Posty’s Magic post below.