Post Malone Busts a Move by the Pool for ‘Insane’ Video

Post Malone is fresh off the release of his highly anticipated new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and the star is keeping the momentum rolling with a brand new video for “Insane.”

In the clip, Post enjoys a late night hang by the pool. Dressed in nothing but a pair of trousers, the rapper has his tattoos on full display as he shows off his goofy personality while dancing around, taking a puff of a cigarette and a sip of beer. “Goin’ bats— in the backseat, Range / She was classy, now she nasty, hey / Yeah, I’m a bastard, I’m a bastard, hey / Don’t believe me? You can ask her,” he flows in the catchy chorus.

Post dropped Twelve Carat Toothache, the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, on Friday (June 3). The album contains a total of 14 tracks and a host of features. The set is led by singles “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, and “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch. Doja Cat appears in “I Like You (A Happier Song), while Gunna steps up to the plate on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song).” The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes also have a guest spots on the album, lending their talents to “Wasting Angels” and “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” respectively.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of the album’s release, Malone said the album is his “favorite” body of work to date. “We had enough time to work on it, that’s for sure,” he said. “At the beginning it was rough. But then I came into what I like to do and who I am and what makes me happy … now I’m happy and I love making music.”

Watch Post Malone’s “Insane” video below.