Post Malone Announces Fifth Album, ‘Austin,’ 2023 North American Tour Dates

Post Malone announced the title and release date for his upcoming fifth album, Austin, on Tuesday (May 16). The MC’s follow-up to 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache will drop on July 28 and be preceded by the single, “Mourning,” which is due out this Friday (May 19).

Posty also revealed the dates for his upcoming If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying North American tour, which is slated to kick off on July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., and keep him on the road through an Aug. 19 gig at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif.

According to a release, the 24-date Live Nation-produced tour will give fans Post’s “signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show. “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours,” the rapper said in a statement.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales taking place throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins on Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Before he hits the road, Posty is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York.

Check out Post Malone’s 2023 North American tour dates below.