×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad & His Fans Are So Excited: ‘Alexa, Play ‘Congratulations”

Upon hearing the news, Post Malone's fans flooded Twitter with excitement and sweet messages for the dad-to-be.

Post Malone
Post Malone performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago. Erika Goldring/WireImage

Post Malone is going to be a dad — and “now they always say congratulations!”

Billboard confirmed on Wednesday (May 3) that the “Circles” singer is expecting his a child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the couple celebrated the happy occasion with a small, private party in Southern California over the weekend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Explore

Explore

Post Malone

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The upcoming bundle of joy will be the star’s first baby, and upon hearing the news, his fans flooded Twitter with excitement and sweet wishes for the dad-to-be. And, of course, a few of them threw in some references to Post’s fittingly titled 2016 breakthrough hit, “Congratulations.”

Related

Zach Bryan

Here Are the Lyrics to Zach Bryan's 'Something in the Orange'

See below some of the best fan reactions and congratulatory messages.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad