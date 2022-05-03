Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad & His Fans Are So Excited: ‘Alexa, Play ‘Congratulations”

Post Malone performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

Post Malone is going to be a dad — and “now they always say congratulations!”

Billboard confirmed on Wednesday (May 3) that the “Circles” singer is expecting his a child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the couple celebrated the happy occasion with a small, private party in Southern California over the weekend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The upcoming bundle of joy will be the star’s first baby, and upon hearing the news, his fans flooded Twitter with excitement and sweet wishes for the dad-to-be. And, of course, a few of them threw in some references to Post’s fittingly titled 2016 breakthrough hit, “Congratulations.”

See below some of the best fan reactions and congratulatory messages.

*Alexa play “Congratulations”* — Alex Hitchens (@akhitchens) May 3, 2022

can’t believe post malone is gonna have a baby with his gf- 🥲 so happy for him <3 — m (@fadedinthecloud) May 4, 2022

💖👶💙🎉 YAY!!! OMG!! THIS IS GREAT NEWS!!! I'M SO ELATED FOR THEM BOTH!! CONGRATULATIONS!! 🎉💙👶💖 https://t.co/A5GFlQmtMQ — 💜Posty love💜aka We love💘you Austin xo (@postylover10) May 4, 2022

CONGRATS @PostMalone ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF YOU BECOMING A PARENT!!!!!!!!!!!! So so sooooo happy for you and your girlfriend. — Kayla Kha0s🐝 (@Kha0sx31) May 4, 2022

post malone’s becoming a dad 🥹🫶🏼 — cait (@hellocaitt) May 4, 2022

@PostMalone you broke a lot of hearts today ❤️‍🩹 your fans wish you nothing but happiness. Here’s to a future healthy happy baby, mom and dad 🍻 we love you 💛 — courtney Rowe (@courtne82328121) May 4, 2022

I can’t believe post malone is having a baby malone — Chelsea (@__spicypisces_) May 4, 2022

@PostMalone is going to be the greatest dad ever! Also, I can only imagine how excited @rriproarin and @jodiepost are to be grandparents!🥰 — heids34 aka We love you Austin (@ImGunnaB) May 4, 2022