Doja Cat Goes Topless In Whimsical Video For Post Malone’s ‘I Like You’: Watch

As the pair’s new duet “I Like You (A Happier Song)” continues to scale the ranks at radio, Post Malone and Doja Cat have debuted the whimsical music video for their lovestruck collaboration.

Debuting on YouTube Monday afternoon (July 25), the adorable clip finds Posty painting portraits in a picturesque field of green grass while Doja frolics around the greenery in several outfits ranging from colorful gowns to barely-there floral arrangements. The “Kiss Me More” singer even gets Post to do a little bit of choreography as the stars bump hips and shimmy their shoulders toward the end of the clip. The music video for “I Like You” is a light-hearted affair that features couples of all ages and sizes basking in love with smiles and giggles galore. From exploding color bombs to outdoor baths, the “I Like You” video is a Post Malone fairytale come to life.

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” debuted and peaked at No. 9 (so far) on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the eleventh top 10 hit for Post Malone and the sixth for Doja Cat. The song, which is the pair’s first collaboration, functions as the third single from Post’s Twelve Carat Toothache. The album, which also features “One Right Now” (with The Weeknd) and “Cooped Up” (with Roddy Ricch), peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, gifting Post his fourth consecutive title to reach the top 5 on Billboard’s flagship album chart. In addition to “I Like You,” Doja Cat is enjoying continued Hot 100 success with Planet Her‘s “Get Into It Yuh” (No. 20) and Elvis‘ “Vegas” (No. 31).

Watch the “I Like You” video here.