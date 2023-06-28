Post Malone Unveils Upcoming Album’s Tracklist, Shares Snippet of ‘Something Real’: Listen

Post Malone is gearing up for the release his new record, Austin. Leading up to the LP’s arrival, he gave fans a peek at one of the songs, as well as the tracklist on Monday (June 26).

In a video posted to Instagram, the rapper shared the back cover of the album — which features a photo of a pickup truck in front of a house, with the vehicle cut out — with the 17 song titles listed next to the album’s name. “My new record AUSTIN has 17 songs and drops July 28th 🍻💕,” he wrote. “Here’s a snippet of one of em 🥹 I love you!!!”

The video features a clip of “Something Real,” the second song on the album. On the track, Malone sings, “Give me something, I can feel/ Light a cigarette just so I can breathe/ Give me something, something real/ 700 feet off the coast of Greece/ Give me something, I can feel/ No reservation, pull up 20 deep/ Give me something, something real/ I’d trade it all just to be at peace” with the assistance of a choir.

The other song titles are “Don’t Understand,” “Chemical,” “Novacandy,” “Mourning,” “Too Cool to Die,” “Sign Me Up,” “Socialite,” “Overdrive,” “Speedometer,” “Hold My Breath,” “Enough Is Enough,” “Texas Tea,” “Buyer Beware,” “Landmine,” “Green Thumb” and “Laugh It Off.”

Malone first announced Austin in May, and shed some insight on what recording his fifth body of work was like.

“I wanted to say that I love you guys so very f–king much,” he shared via an Instagram Reel at the time. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.”

He added, “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Listen to the snippet of “Something Real” below.