Post Malone Says ’12 Carat Toothache’ Rekindled His Musical Joy: ‘This Is What I Was Meant To Do’

Things are pretty, pretty good for Post Malone these days. The unfailingly polite MC with the diamond-studded smile is about to be a first-time dad, drop his anticipated new album, Twelve Carat Toothache (June 3), and, if you believe what he told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night’s (May 12) Tonight Show, has struck up a most unexpected virtual friendship with an all-time mentor.

Explore Explore Post Malone See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fallon noted that the 26-year-old rapper began uploading videos at 16 under the name Austin Richard Post, sharing clips in which he performed earnest, acoustic covers of Bob Dylan songs. Of course Jimmy pulled out an old clip of Malone covering Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” and noted that the MC has a tattoo of the folk rock icon on his arm. But wait, there’s more.

“I have not met Bob Dylan,” Malone said. “But we have been… I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss. But we’ve been chatting. We’ve chatted,” he added cryptically of the artist who has “always” been in his head. When Fallon wondered if the octogenarian bard had ever slipped into Post’s DMs, Malone’s voice went very high as he shrugged and humble-bragged, “yeah, he kind of slid into my DMs!”

Asked to describe the vibe of Toothache, Malone explained that “for the longest time I lost my passion for making music,” until a single moment that snapped him back. “Because it’s been three years,” he noted of the time since his 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. “And one moment that snapped and said, ‘you know what? This is why I’m here. And this is what I want to do. This is what I was meant to do… was make medium music for people to enjoy.'”

Malone revealed in March that he is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, so naturally Fallon asked if he was reading all the parenting books and practicing swaddling. Well, Posty admitted that “books are hard… in general,” but said he’s trying and keeping in mind the most important quality he wants to have as a dad. “Kindness is the most important thing for me,” he said as the audience gave him a sweet “awww” in response.

The rapper also played the complicated TikTok drinking game with Fallon called “Point, Turn, Sip” and explained the very rudimentary tattoo he gave The Kid LAROi when they were hanging out, as well as the, um, crappy, one he got in return.

Watch Posty on The Tonight Show below.