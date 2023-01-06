×
Popcaan Releases Drake-Assisted Single ‘We Caa Done’: Stream It Now

The Jamaican dancehall artist released the single under Drake's OVO Sound in preparation for his upcoming album, 'Great Is He.'

Popcaan
Popcaan  Ivar Wigan

With beloved danceable tracks like “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED” under their belts, fans know exactly what to expect when Popcaan and Drake get together. Their latest release “We Caa Done” is no exception to the rule.

The dancehall phenom teased his and Drizzy’s new cut in a preview snippet via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and unveiled the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album Great Is He via OVO Sound, showing the Jamaican artist in 19th-century threads with a pensive expression. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads.

“We Caa Done” is co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi and accompanied by a visual directed by OVO mainstay Theo Skudra, shot in the beautiful island scenery of Turks & Caicos. “‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said in a statement. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

Prior to the Drake-assisted single, Popcaan dropped single “Set It” and the love song “Next To Me,” featuring Ton-Ann Singh, in preparation for the upcoming album.

Popcaan enjoyed success with his last three albums, all peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. reggae chart.

It’s possible the music video was filmed back in August, when Drake and Popcaan went on a boys’ trip with fellow artist J. Cole and NBA star Kevin Durant to Turks & Caicos. The crew was seen riding jet skis and posing together by the water during their tropical festivities.

Watch “We Caa Done” and stream the new track below.

