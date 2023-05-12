×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

18-Year-Old Man Admits to Fatally Shooting Pop Smoke

He is expected to be held in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25.

Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

An 18-year-old man who was charged in the 2020 fatal shooting of rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke admitted to killing him during a home-invasion robbery at a Hollywood Hills home in juvenile court Friday (May 12), according to City News Service.

The man, who was 15 at the time of the crime, admitted to a first-degree murder charge stemming from the Feb. 19, 2020, killing of Pop Smoke (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson). He also admitted to a home-invasion robbery charge as well as an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm during the crime.

He is expected to be held in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25.

Related

Pop Smoke

Four People Charged With Murder in Pop Smoke Investigation

City News Service reported that during the hearing, L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the 18-year-old man and his 19-year-old co-defendant, the latter of whom admitted to a juvenile court petition charging him with home-invasion robbery, “That man lost his life over no good reason. … You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property.”

The 19-year-old man and a third, 20-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and another count of home-invasion robbery during an April 6, 2023-dated hearing, could both remain in juvenile custody until they turn 25. The names of all three men are not being publicly released because of their ages at the time of the crime.

Only one of the four men who were charged in the killing of Pop Smoke, Corey Walker, is being charged in adult court because he was 19 at the time of the crime and is now 22. City News Service reports he is awaiting a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 16 in L.A. on murder, robbery and burglary charges.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad