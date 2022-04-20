Pooh Shiesty Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Gun Case

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced on Wednesday (April 20) to five years and three months in prison for a gun conspiracy conviction linked to an October 2020 incident in Florida.

The 22-year-old Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore in Miami Federal Court following his plea deal with federal prosecutors to lower his sentence.

According to a copy of the deal filed in January, Shiesty copped to one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. In return, prosecutors dropped three other counts, including a more serious charge that Shiesty fired the weapon himself.

The charges against him stem from an October 2020 shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. According to prosecutors, Williams and two others drove to the hotel to buy marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers but eventually ended up shooting the sellers they were meeting. Both victims survived.

Williams was indicted in June on four counts related to the shooting. In addition to the charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm and discharging a firearm, he was also hit with two additional counts of robbery in violation of the federal Hobbs Act. The case had been scheduled for trial in October, when Williams notified the court that he wanted to reach a plea agreement.

The judge gave Williams credit for the year he’s already spent in custody, according to Rolling Stone. If he gets credit for good behavior, Williams could be out of prison in about three and a half years.