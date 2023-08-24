Polo G Arrested for Firearm Possession During Home Police Raid

Polo G was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug. 23) while police raided his home, Billboard can confirm.

It all started last week, on August 15, when Polo G’s brother Taurean Bartlett (a.k.a. Trench Baby) was identified as the suspect for a robbery in Granada Hills, Calif. According to LAPD reports, when the victim arrived at Taurean’s house to film a music video, the rapper pulled out a “handgun with an extended

magazine and demanded that the victim transfer money to an unknown account.”

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Taurean, before discovering that he was living with Polo G. Upon serving the warrant on Wednesday (Aug. 23), police discovered “numerous firearms” at Polo G’s home and arrested both rapper brothers. Trench Baby was booked for robbery and Polo G was booked for possession of a short-barreled rifle at Van Nuys Jail.

Explore Explore Polo G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard has reached out to Polo G’s reps, but did not receive a response at press time.

Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told People of the arrest: “Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record.”