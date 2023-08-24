×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Polo G Arrested for Firearm Possession During Home Police Raid

Both the rapper and his brother were arrested.

Polo G
Polo G attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Polo G was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug. 23) while police raided his home, Billboard can confirm.

It all started last week, on August 15, when Polo G’s brother Taurean Bartlett (a.k.a. Trench Baby) was identified as the suspect for a robbery in Granada Hills, Calif. According to LAPD reports, when the victim arrived at Taurean’s house to film a music video, the rapper pulled out a “handgun with an extended
magazine and demanded that the victim transfer money to an unknown account.”

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Taurean, before discovering that he was living with Polo G. Upon serving the warrant on Wednesday (Aug. 23), police discovered “numerous firearms” at Polo G’s home and arrested both rapper brothers. Trench Baby was booked for robbery and Polo G was booked for possession of a short-barreled rifle at Van Nuys Jail.

Related

First Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.

Republican Debate Begins With Question About Oliver Anthony's Hot 100 No. 1: 'Why Is This Song…

Explore

Explore

Polo G

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard has reached out to Polo G’s reps, but did not receive a response at press time.

Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told People of the arrest: “Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record.” 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad