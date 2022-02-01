Which Female Rapper Should Nicki Minaj Do a Verzuz Battle With? Vote!

Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj had the Internet buzzing on Tuesday (Feb. 1) when she revealed that she’s open to doing a Verzuz Battle — and even has a few opponents in mind.

In an interview with Houston’s hip-hop radio station, 97.9 The Box, Minaj was asked who she might want to go up against. When host J-Mac suggested her Young Money label brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, Minaj wasn’t sold.

“But see, Drake and Wayne … have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know,” Minaj said, before adding that there “might be a female or two” she’s been chatting with about the opportunity, without revealing any names.

Since Minaj is ready to face off against a fellow female rapper, we want to know who you’d like to see her duel in a Verzuz battle. Let us know by voting below.