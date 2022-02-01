Which Female Rapper Should Nicki Minaj Do a Verzuz Battle With? Vote!

Nicki Minaj had the Internet buzzing on Tuesday (Feb. 1) when she revealed that she’s open to doing a Verzuz Battle — and even has a few opponents in mind.
In an interview with Houston’s hip-hop radio station, 97.9 The Box, Minaj was asked who she might want to go up against. When host J-Mac suggested her Young Money label brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, Minaj wasn’t sold.
“But see, Drake and Wayne … have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know,” Minaj said, before adding that there “might be a female or two” she’s been chatting with about the opportunity, without revealing any names.
Since Minaj is ready to face off against a fellow female rapper, we want to know who you’d like to see her duel in a Verzuz battle. Let us know by voting below.