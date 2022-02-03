Who Should Megan Thee Stallion Collaborate With Next? Vote!

Megan Thee Stallion already has some high profile collaborations under her belt, from BTS to Beyoncé, but who should the Grammy winning rapper team up with next?

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” she recently told People. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.”

Megan is also down to team up with Adele, especially after seeing the viral TikTok that mashes up her 2020 hit “Body” with Adele’s 25 album cut “Water Under the Bridge.”

“If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer,” she said. “I’m there, I’m here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Would an Adele or RiRi collab be something you’d tune into? Or do you have another artist in mind? Let us know by voting below.