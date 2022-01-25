Who Should Face Off Against Eminem in a Rap Battle? Vote!

Is it time for Eminem to grace the Verzuz stage?

Em’s longtime mentor, Dr. Dre, teased fans on Sunday (Jan. 23) when he posted a clip of Slim Shady ripping through his finishing verse on 2020’s “Godzilla” in front of what looks like a home arcade with the caption, “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

Dre didn’t mention Verzuz Battles by name, but he still managed to get series co-creator Swizz Beatz fired up, as he commented, “BUSTA!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go,” followed by five fire emoji. And though he later deleted it, T.I. also appeared to throw his mic in the ring with a raised hand emoji.

Who do you think should (or even could) square off against Eminem in a rap battle? Should Em reignite his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, or accept the challenge of facing Busta Rhymes or T.I.? Maybe Nicki Minaj or Missy Elliott could add some girl power to the ring.

Let us know your pick by voting below.