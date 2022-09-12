PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles: Report

Rapper PnB Rock was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12), the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the Los Angeles Police Department hadn’t yet identified the 30-year-old “I Like Girls” rapper as the victim when reached by Billboard, but police confirmed that a shooting occurred at the restaurant at 1:23 p.m. PT along with a possible robbery. The victim, described as a Black male, was transported to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Billboard has reached out to reps for Rock (real name: Rakim Hasheem Allen) to confirm the news.

Earlier in the day, Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, posted and since deleted a photo of the duo’s Roscoe’s meal to her Instagram Stories, as screenshotted and shared by TMZ. Someone on Twitter shared a graphic video that purportedly shows the rapper on the ground following the shooting.

In 2019, PnB Rock unveiled his long-awaited official debut album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. “I’m not an overnight success at all. I put in work and now it’s my time,” he told Billboard at the time. “I was one of the mother—-ers who paid to get on stage at one point in my career. I went to SXSW like two different times and paid a few hundred to get on that stage.”

The album came after the star took part in Billboard Hot 100 hit collaborations like Meek Mill’s “Dangerous” and YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” together. “That sh– is a lot of pressure — I can’t lie, it was starting to get to me,” he admitted of creating an album after generating so much buzz. “I really wanted [the fans] to know, like, ‘I’m working on some sh– for y’all!’ It will be worth it.”

Following the news of the shooting, rapper Russ and others took to social media to pray for PnB Rock.