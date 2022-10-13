PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Devastating Post Following Rapper’s Death: ‘Pain Is Real’

It’s been a month since PnB Rock was tragically shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles, and the late rapper’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuan took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 13) to share an emotional post about how she’s been feeling since the incident.

“I am 100% not ok,” she captioned a video of the couple. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

Sibounheuan was at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when the shooting occurred, and she gave insight to what happened from her perspective. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she wrote. “I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self.”

She concluded, “It takes so much prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now. They say your angels come and stop by and visit you but I feel like mine is always here, it ain’t no stopping by. This life we live on earth is just temporary before we get to heaven or hell. Where we will spend eternity. Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant…you can’t take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you. The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.

Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil. Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable.”

The 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 while eating with Sibounheuan. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

A man and his 17-year-old son were charged on September 29 with murder in the fatal shooting of PnB Rock.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who has yet to be arrested, and his son, who was taken into custody Tuesday, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. A 38-year-old woman, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. Her relationship to the two other defendants wasn’t immediately clear.