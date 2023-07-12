Playboi Carti Plots Global Antagonist Tour: See the Dates

Playboi Carti announced his upcoming fall and winter Antagonist Tour on Wednesday (July 12), which his Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be joining. The tour marks their first time hitting the road as an Opium collective.

The Antagonist Tour also marks Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021’s Narcissist Tour, when he played in support of his Billboard 200-topping album Whole Lotta Red, which was released on Christmas Day 2020 via Interscope Records and A$AP Mob‘s label AWGE. The 38-date trek — which includes dates in the U.S. and Europe — follows Carti’s multiple festival headlining performances at Rolling Loud California in March, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in June and Wireless Festival just last week.

Carti was recently featured on “Popular” with The Weeknd and Madonna, which was released in support of The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol. “Popular” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Carson’s most recent album, X, earned the rapper his first entry on the Billboard 200 when the project reached No. 115. Destroy Lonely released his critically acclaimed debut album If Looks Could Kill in May; it reached No. 4 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 18 on the Billboard 200. Atlanta rap duo Homixide Gang released mixtapes Homixide Lifestyle in 2022 and Snot or Not in 2023.

The pre-sale begins today at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (E.U.) on Carti’s website, while general onsale begins Friday, July 14, at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (E.U.).

See the Antagonist Tour dates below:

Sept. 6 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 13 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~

Sept. 17 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 23 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 2 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

Oct. 4 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 5 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 9 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 17 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 19 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Nov. 21 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Nov. 22 — London, UK @ The O2

Nov. 24 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Nov. 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 27 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 29 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Nov. 30 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 2 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

Dec. 4 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

* Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.

~ Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.