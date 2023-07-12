Playboi Carti Plots Global Antagonist Tour: See the Dates

Playboi Carti announced his upcoming fall and winter Antagonist Tour on Wednesday (July 12), which his Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be joining. The tour marks their first time hitting the road as an Opium collective.
The Antagonist Tour also marks Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021’s Narcissist Tour, when he played in support of his Billboard 200-topping album Whole Lotta Red, which was released on Christmas Day 2020 via Interscope Records and A$AP Mob‘s label AWGE. The 38-date trek — which includes dates in the U.S. and Europe — follows Carti’s multiple festival headlining performances at Rolling Loud California in March, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in June and Wireless Festival just last week.
Carti was recently featured on “Popular” with The Weeknd and Madonna, which was released in support of The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol. “Popular” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Carson’s most recent album, X, earned the rapper his first entry on the Billboard 200 when the project reached No. 115. Destroy Lonely released his critically acclaimed debut album If Looks Could Kill in May; it reached No. 4 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 18 on the Billboard 200. Atlanta rap duo Homixide Gang released mixtapes Homixide Lifestyle in 2022 and Snot or Not in 2023.
The pre-sale begins today at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (E.U.) on Carti’s website, while general onsale begins Friday, July 14, at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (E.U.).
See the Antagonist Tour dates below:
- Sept. 6 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Sept. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Sept. 13 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Sept. 15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- Sept. 16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~
- Sept. 17 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Sept. 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
- Sept. 23 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- Sept. 27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Sept. 28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Sept. 30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Oct. 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- Oct. 2 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*
- Oct. 4 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Oct. 5 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- Oct. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Oct. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Oct. 9 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- Oct. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Oct. 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- Oct. 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Oct. 15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Oct. 17 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Oct. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- Oct. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Nov. 19 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
- Nov. 21 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
- Nov. 22 — London, UK @ The O2
- Nov. 24 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
- Nov. 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
- Nov. 27 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
- Nov. 29 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
- Nov. 30 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Dec. 2 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
- Dec. 4 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
* Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.
~ Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.