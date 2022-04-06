PJ Morton’s New Album ‘Watch the Sun’ Will Feature Stevie Wonder, Nas & More

PJ Morton has unveiled the star-studded list of artists to appear on his upcoming album, Watch the Sun, currently available for pre-order and due out via Morton Records on April 29.

Watch the Sun is a new project that addresses his struggles in life and romance. The album of 11 songs includes special features by Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Nas, Wale, El DeBarge, Alex Isley, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls.

“I’m being more honest, authentic and open than I’ve been in the past,” Morton said in a statement. “As much as people know about me, I’m pretty private about specifics, but these were some real things going on in my life.”

He continued, “It manifested with lyrics that pushed myself, not just going with the first thing or the thing that felt good, but making sure that I challenged myself to go deeper.”

Courtesy Photo

Speaking further on working with featured artists, Morton added, “One of my main rules is to not think of guests while I’m creating. When you think of the guest first, it becomes about what would fit for them instead of just making the best song I can make. Every guest is there in a super-intentional way — not because of who they are, but because they fit on these songs.”

Coming up, Morton will perform as part of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 29, the same day that Watch the Sun arrives. He will also perform at Indonesia’s Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival on May 28, and Rhode Island’s Newport Jazz Festival from July 29 to 31.