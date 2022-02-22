Pink Sweat$ Curates ‘Black Love’ Playlist for 2022 Black History Month Featuring Muni Long, Frank Ocean & More

This year, Billboard is celebrating Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme, and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Fresh off the release of his January EP Pink Moon, Pink Sweat$ is all about the romance. The warm and fuzzy eight-track project features fellow R&B favorites, Tori Kelly, 6LACK, Blxst and Sabrina Claudio, among others. Known for penning heartfelt ballads, the Philadelphia-born singer swiftly transitioned from songwriter to artist thanks to viral tracks like “Honesty” and “At My Worst,” both of which brought in hundreds of millions of streams across platforms. Sweat$’s “Black Love” playlist includes a few of his own tracks from Pink Moon, alongside lovestruck classics written by artists across generations, from Stevie Wonder to Muni Long.

“My ‘Black Love’ playlist is a collection of songs that I either wrote about my girl, or songs we listen to when we’re spending time together,” the singer tells Billboard. “Whether you’re in a relationship or single, this playlist has the essentials to set the mood.” The self-proclaimed “sex symbol/teddy bear” announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend JL Bunny last March, who he says inspires all of his lyrics.

Sweat$ will be performing at Coachella in April, and eluded to a video for “Real Thing” featuring Tori Kelly coming soon. Check out his “Black Love” playlist below.