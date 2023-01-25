No Biggie, Pharrell Just Hanging Out at Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron

Pharrell Williams has collaborated with some of the most iconic artists of our time. But on Tuesday (Jan. 24) Skateboard P kicked it up a notch when he visited Élysée Palace for a hang with French President Emmanuel Macron for a discussion about internet safety and human rights.

“A safe place for all, secure and open, peaceful and democratic, which respects human rights,” Macron tweeted along with a picture of the two men posing in black suits in a gilded palace room with the reflection of a giant chandelier in the window behind them. “That’s what the Internet must be and remain, especially for our children. It’s one of our battles. Artists, join us, and speak out! Thank you @Pharrell for your commitment.”

Pharrell retweeted the image and added a prayer hands emoji in comments. RTL reported that a spokesperson for Macron said [in comments translated from French] that the pair discussed “the digital world,” adding that they “got on really well. Pharrell Williams is very involved in the issues of the harmful effects of the internet and [smart] telephones on young people… It’s good because he [Pharrell] really reaches a big audience and he is very fine in his analysis.” Combating school and online bullying is a cause championed by Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Pharrell is slated to appear at Wednesday night’s (Jan. 24) Yellow Pieces gala, a musical charity event that raises funds for the Hospital Foundation, a charity chaired by the country’s First Lady; Blackpink and French artists Vianni, Angel, Mika and Pascal Obispo are also slated to perform at the show at the Zenith Paris.

Check out the snap of Macron and Pharrell below.