Pharrell Is Teaming Up With Tyler, the Creator & 21 Savage on New Track ‘Cash In Cash Out’: Here’s When It Arrives

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage have a collaboration on the way, and it’s coming sooner than you think. On Tuesday (May 31), the record producer revealed that the track, titled “Cash In Cash Out,” will be arriving next week.

“CASH IN CASH OUT @feliciathegoat @21savage 6/10,” Pharrell wrote on his Instagram page, captioning a three dimensional rendering of himself alongside Tyler and Savage.

“Cash In Cash Out” is arriving at an advantageous time for the 49-year-old rapper — his Something in the Water Festival is set to take place from June 17 to June 19 in Washington, D.C. “Pharrell and Phriends” will be headlining the festival and will have Tyler, the Creator, Calvin Harris, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels, Gracie Abrams and more on the lineup.

Pharrell crossed paths with Tyler, the Creator, serving as the producer for “Come On, Let’s Go” which appeared on Nigo’s compilation album I Know Nigo. The album was released on March 25, and featured additional guests spots from Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T and more.

The hip-hop and R&B producer also lent his chops to Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The record charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release. Following the release of the album, Pharrell shared a video of him to Instagram in his studio dancing and listening to the record. “This is how it felt to make MR. MORALE with @kendricklamar and @tanna.duh. MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS out now,” he captioned the video.

See Pharrell’s post about “Cash In Cash Out” below.